Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1915 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1915 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1915 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1915 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1915 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
