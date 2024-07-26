Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1915 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1915 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
