50 Pennia 1915 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1915 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 843 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

