Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1914 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1914 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1914 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1914 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63332 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (13)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (22)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (14)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1914 S at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

