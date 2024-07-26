50 Pennia 1914 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1914 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63332 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.

