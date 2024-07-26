Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1914 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1914 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63332 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place April 19, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (13)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (5)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (18)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (22)
- MS67 (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (14)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search