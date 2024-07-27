Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1892 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1892 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1892 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 344,984

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1892 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (6)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF62 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1892 L at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

