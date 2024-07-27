Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1892 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 344,984
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1892 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34316 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (6)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (11)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (5)
- NIKO (3)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- WAG (1)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search