50 Pennia 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

