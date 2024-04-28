Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 691,776
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition PR67 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
