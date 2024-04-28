Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1890 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1890 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1890 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 691,776

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1890 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 480 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (11)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition PR67 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 50 Pennia 1890 L at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pennia 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

