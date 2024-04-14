Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

50 Pennia 1889 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 50 Pennia 1889 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 50 Pennia 1889 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 312,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 50 Pennia
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1889 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 20,698. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • WAG (1)
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 50 Pennia 1889 L at auction AURORA - May 30, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

