Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
50 Pennia 1889 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,54 g
- Pure silver (0,0612 oz) 1,905 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 312,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 50 Pennia
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1889 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 20,698. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pennia 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
