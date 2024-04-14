50 Pennia 1889 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 50 Pennia 1889 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 368 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 20,698. Bidding took place December 15, 2020.

