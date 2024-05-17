2 Mark 1905 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1905 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

