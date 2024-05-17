Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1905 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1905 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,543

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1905 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
5135 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1905 L at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1905 All Finnish coins Finnish silver coins Finnish coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search