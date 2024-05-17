Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1905 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,543
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1905 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
5135 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
