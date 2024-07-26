Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1872 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1872 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.

Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Empire - November 10, 2022
Seller Empire
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Finland 2 Mark 1872 S at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 2 Mark 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

