Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1872 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1872 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
