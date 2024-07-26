Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
2 Mark 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,36 g
- Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 203,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
