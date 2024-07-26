2 Mark 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

