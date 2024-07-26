Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

2 Mark 1865 S (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 2 Mark 1865 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 2 Mark 1865 S - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,36 g
  • Pure silver (0,2891 oz) 8,9925 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 203,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 2 Mark 1865 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 2 Mark 1865 S at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

