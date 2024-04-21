1 Mark 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

