1 Mark 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 153,577
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 1 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
