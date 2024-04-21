Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

1 Mark 1908 L (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 1 Mark 1908 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 1 Mark 1908 L - Silver Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 153,577

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 1 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 1 Mark 1908 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 115,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 1 Mark 1908 L at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

