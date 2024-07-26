Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1917 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,072,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1808 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS66 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
