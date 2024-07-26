Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1917 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1917 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1917 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,072,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1808 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (20)
  • BAC (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (32)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (13)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Schulman (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS66 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1917 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Category
Year
Search