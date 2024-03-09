Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1917 "Type 1896-1917" (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,072,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1917
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
