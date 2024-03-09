5 Pennia 1917 "Type 1896-1917" (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

