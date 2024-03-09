Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1917 "Type 1896-1917" (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1917 "Type 1896-1917" - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1917 "Type 1896-1917" - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,072,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1917 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 24,000. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 24000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Russiancoin - August 3, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1917 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

