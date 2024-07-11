5 Pennia 1916 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

