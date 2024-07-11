Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1916 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1916 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1916 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,463,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (14)
  • BAC (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (27)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (17)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (20)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (7)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Heritage - July 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS66 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1916 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1916 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search