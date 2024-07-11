Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1916 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,463,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date July 1, 2024
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS66 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
