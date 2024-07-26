Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1915 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,078,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30407 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 525. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (8)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (24)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Frühwald (9)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (11)
- MUNZE (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search