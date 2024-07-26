5 Pennia 1915 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30407 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 525. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

