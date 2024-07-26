Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1915 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1915 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1915 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,078,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30407 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 525. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

