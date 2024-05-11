5 Pennia 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (8) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) AU50 (3) RD (2) RB (8) BN (3) Service NGC (13) RNGA (2) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (2)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (8)

Denga1700 (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Stare Monety (1)