5 Pennia 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 824,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1914
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
