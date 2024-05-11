Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1914 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1914 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1914 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 824,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1914 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 7,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1914 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

