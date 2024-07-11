5 Pennia 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2720 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 296. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (11) XF (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (3) DETAILS (1) RD (2) RB (1) BN (7) Service NGC (6) ННР (5) PCGS (2)

