5 Pennia 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,058,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2720 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 296. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS65 RD ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
