Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1913 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1913 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,058,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2720 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 296. Bidding took place October 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS65 RD ННР
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1913 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

