5 Pennia 1908 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1908 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

