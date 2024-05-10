Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1908 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,664,615
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1908 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
