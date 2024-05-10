Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1908 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1908 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1908 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,664,615

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1908 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 12,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2017.

Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Stack's - February 28, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date February 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1908 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1908 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia
