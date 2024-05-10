Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1906 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1906 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1906 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 958,523

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1906 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1277 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1906 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search