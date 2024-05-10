Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1906 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 958,523
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1906
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1906 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1277 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 14, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
