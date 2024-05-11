Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1901 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 996,343
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1901
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1901 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
