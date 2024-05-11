5 Pennia 1901 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1901 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

