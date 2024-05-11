Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1901 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1901 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1901 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 996,343

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1901 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1262 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction AURORA - July 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1901 at auction London Coins - August 30, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date August 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Search