Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1899 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1899 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1899 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 854,239

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1899 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (16)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • WAG (2)
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1899 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

