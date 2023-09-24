Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1899 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 854,239
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1899
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1899 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
