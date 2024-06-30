Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1898 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,154,349
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1898
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1898 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
