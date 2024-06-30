Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1898 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1898 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1898 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,154,349

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1898 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (6)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction MUNZE - May 31, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date May 31, 2023
Condition AU55 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1898 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1898 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search