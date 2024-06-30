5 Pennia 1898 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1898 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 400. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

