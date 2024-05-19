5 Pennia 1892 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1892 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) AU (20) XF (4) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU50 (4) BN (9) Service PCGS (2) NGC (7) ННР (3)

