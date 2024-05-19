Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1892 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1892 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1892 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 328,486

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1892 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (11)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 212 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1892 at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1892 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search