Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1892 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 328,486
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1892 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
637 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
