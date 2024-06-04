Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1889 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1889 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1889 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,070,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1889 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6515 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (8)
  • BAC (9)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VAuctions (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 5 Pennia 1889 at auction MS67 - May 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1889 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search