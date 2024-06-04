Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1889 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,070,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1889 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6515 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
******
