5 Pennia 1889 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1889 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6515 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

