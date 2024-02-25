5 Pennia 1888 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1888 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (11) XF (11) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) AU58 (5) AU50 (1) PF63 (1) RB (2) BN (11) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1) ННР (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (10)

Künker (2)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

VAuctions (1)