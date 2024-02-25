Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1888 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1888 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1888 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 604,150

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1888 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.

Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 172 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Heritage - March 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1888 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

