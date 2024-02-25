Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1888 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 604,150
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1888 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42267 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 420. Bidding took place January 8, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 172 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
12
