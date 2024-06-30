5 Pennia 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (8) AU (13) XF (26) VF (7) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (5) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF62 (1) RB (6) BN (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (1)

AURORA (3)

BAC (12)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (3)

Denga1700 (3)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (14)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (2)

RND (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Varesi (1)