Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,189
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 403 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
