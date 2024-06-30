Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1875 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1875 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,189

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 132 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
437 $
Price in auction currency 403 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 5 Pennia 1875 at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1875 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
