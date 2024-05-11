Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1872 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1872 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
