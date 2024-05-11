Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1872 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1872 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1872 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1872 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
266 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Finland 5 Pennia 1872 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
******


