Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

5 Pennia 1865 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 5 Pennia 1865 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 5 Pennia 1865 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,4 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 474,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 5 Pennia
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 5 Pennia 1865 at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pennia 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1865 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 5 Pennia Numismatic auctions
