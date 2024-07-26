Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
5 Pennia 1865 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,4 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 474,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 5 Pennia
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pennia 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
