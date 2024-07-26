5 Pennia 1865 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 5 Pennia 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,550. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

