10 Pennia 1916 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8904 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

