10 Pennia 1916 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,952,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1916
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8904 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
