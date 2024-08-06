Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1916 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1916 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1916 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,952,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1916 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8904 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1916 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

