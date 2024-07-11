Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1915 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 418,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1915
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,522. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PR65 RD PCGS
Selling price
