Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1915 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1915 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1915 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 418,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1915 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,522. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
319 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PR65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1915 at auction MUNZE - January 4, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 4, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1915 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search