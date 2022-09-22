Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 148,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1913
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- RND (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search