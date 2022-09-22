Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1913 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1913 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 148,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
728 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1913 at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

