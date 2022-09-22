10 Pennia 1913 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1913 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

