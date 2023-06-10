10 Pennia 1909 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1909 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (8) VF (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) BN (2) Service ННР (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (2)

Denga1700 (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

MUNZE (2)

NOONANS (3)

Rare Coins (2)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)