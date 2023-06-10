Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1909 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 182,339
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1909
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1909 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
12
