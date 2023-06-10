Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1909 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1909 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1909 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: { "ru": "NOONANS" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 182,339

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1909 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 564 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Roma Numismatics - May 6, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1909 at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
