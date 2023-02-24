Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1908 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1908 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1908 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 318,951

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1908 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
717 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction MS67 - February 15, 2018
Seller MS67
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Heritage Eur - May 27, 2017
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1908 at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2015
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

