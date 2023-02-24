Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1908 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 318,951
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1908
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1908 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place April 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
717 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
