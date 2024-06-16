Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1905 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500,134
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1905
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1905 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Katz (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
929 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 396 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search