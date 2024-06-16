Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1905 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1905 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1905 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500,134

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1905 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 539 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
929 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
430 $
Price in auction currency 396 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1905 at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

