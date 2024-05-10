Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1900 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 522,533
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1900
- Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1900 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
