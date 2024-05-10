10 Pennia 1900 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1900 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

