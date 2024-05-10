Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1900 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1900 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1900 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 522,533

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Nicholas II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1900 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22532 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Finland 10 Pennia 1900 at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

