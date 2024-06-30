Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1890 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1890 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1890 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 106,425

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1890 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Знак (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Alexander - October 17, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1890 at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1890 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search