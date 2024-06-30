Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1890 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 106,425
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1890 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
