10 Pennia 1890 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1890 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8770 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) XF (10) VF (7) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Empire (1)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (5)

Künker (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Знак (1)