10 Pennia 1889 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1889 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 2,170. Bidding took place April 30, 2022.

