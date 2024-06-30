Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1889 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1889 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1889 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1889 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 2,170. Bidding took place April 30, 2022.

Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1434 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1889 at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

