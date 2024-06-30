Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1889 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1889 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 707 sold at the Coins.ee auction for EUR 2,170. Bidding took place April 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1434 $
Price in auction currency 135000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
