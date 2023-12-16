Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1876 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,977
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1876
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1876 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2736 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
