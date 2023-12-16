Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1876 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1876 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1876 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,977

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1876 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2024.

Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2736 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Katz - September 13, 2017
Seller Katz
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Finland 10 Pennia 1876 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1876 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

