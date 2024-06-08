Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1875 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1875 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
12721 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1875 at auction RND - August 20, 2020
Seller RND
Date August 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

