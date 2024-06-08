Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1275 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
12721 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
12
