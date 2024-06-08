10 Pennia 1875 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1875 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (21) F (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (4) RB (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (8)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (3)

Berk (1)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (2)

HERVERA (2)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Знак (1)