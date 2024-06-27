Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1866 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1866 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 850,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5215 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 3,200. Bidding took place July 7, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Berk (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Finland 10 Pennia 1866 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1866 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search