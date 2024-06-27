10 Pennia 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5215 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 3,200. Bidding took place July 7, 2024.

