Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1866 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 850,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5215 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 3,200. Bidding took place July 7, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (5)
- Berk (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (3)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search