Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917

10 Pennia 1865 (Finland, Grand Duchy)

Obverse 10 Pennia 1865 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy Reverse 10 Pennia 1865 - Coin Value - Finland, Grand Duchy

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12,8 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 247,000

Description

  • Country Finland
  • Period Grand Duchy
  • Denomination 10 Pennia
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Helsinki
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (6)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 39000 RUB
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Numismática Leilões - May 23, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition G6
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Finland 10 Pennia 1865 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pennia 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Finland Coin catalog of Grand Duchy Coins of Finland in 1865 All Finnish coins Finnish copper coins Finnish coins 10 Pennia Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Category
Year
Search