Finland Period: 1863-1917 1863-1917
10 Pennia 1865 (Finland, Grand Duchy)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12,8 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 247,000
Description
- Country Finland
- Period Grand Duchy
- Denomination 10 Pennia
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Helsinki
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Finnish 10 Pennia 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Grand Duchy struck at the Helsinki Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pennia 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
