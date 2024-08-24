Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1766

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV
8 Escudos 1766 NR JV
Average price 4200 $
Sales
0 36
Obverse 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV
2 Escudos 1766 NR JV
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 16
