2 Escudos 1766 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
