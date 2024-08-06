Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1766 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51150 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
857 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1152 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction WAG - December 28, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

