Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1766 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3542 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6,100. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3198 $
Price in auction currency 2900 CHF
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4848 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 18, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Colombia Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Colombia in 1766 All Colombia coins Colombia gold coins Colombia coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search