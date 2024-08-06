Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1766 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1766 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3542 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 6,100. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3198 $
Price in auction currency 2900 CHF
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
4848 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
