Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1765

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV
Reverse 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV
8 Escudos 1765 NR JV
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV
Reverse 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV
2 Escudos 1765 NR JV
Average price 920 $
Sales
0 36
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search