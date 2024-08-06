2 Escudos 1765 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (26) F (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (5) Service PCGS (2) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Cayón (5)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (1)

Morton & Eden (3)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (7)

Tauler & Fau (1)