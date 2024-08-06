Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1765 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction GINZA - November 3, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 15, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - September 8, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date September 8, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - July 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date July 7, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - May 5, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date May 5, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - November 8, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
