Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1765 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1765 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 420,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (5)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Morton & Eden (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1822 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 3, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 8, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date July 7, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 5, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 8, 2013
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2013
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
