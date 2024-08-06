Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1765 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4771 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4321 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
