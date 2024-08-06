Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1765 NR JV (Colombia, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 with mark NR JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4771 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4321 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Colombia 8 Escudos 1765 NR JV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

