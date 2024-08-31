Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1748

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1748 S
Reverse 8 Escudos 1748 S
8 Escudos 1748 S
Average price 17000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Escudos 1748 S
Reverse 2 Escudos 1748 S
2 Escudos 1748 S
Average price 2000 $
Sales
1 6
