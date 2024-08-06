Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1748 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1748 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
16161 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 3, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
18311 $
Price in auction currency 13500 EUR
