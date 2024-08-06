Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1748 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1748 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1748 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 8 Escudos 1748 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 13,500. Bidding took place December 3, 2013.

Colombia 8 Escudos 1748 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
16161 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1748 S at auction Cayón - January 29, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1748 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 3, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
18311 $
Price in auction currency 13500 EUR
Colombia 8 Escudos 1748 S at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 8 Escudos 1748 S at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

