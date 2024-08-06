Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1748 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1748 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1748 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1748 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1748 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2363 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1748 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1748 S at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1748 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1748 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition VF
Colombia 2 Escudos 1748 S at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

