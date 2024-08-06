Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1748 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Colombia
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Nuevo Reino
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1748 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 19, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Sedwick (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2363 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
2104 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
