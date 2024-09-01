Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Colombia 1747

Gold coins

Obverse 4 Escudos 1747 S
Reverse 4 Escudos 1747 S
4 Escudos 1747 S
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1747 S
Reverse 2 Escudos 1747 S
2 Escudos 1747 S
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 11
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search