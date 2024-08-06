2 Escudos 1747 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21066 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,250. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

