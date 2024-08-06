Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Colombia Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1747 S (Colombia, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1747 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI Reverse 2 Escudos 1747 S - Gold Coin Value - Colombia, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Colombia
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Nuevo Reino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Nuevo Reino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21066 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,250. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2151 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Sedwick - May 16, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Sedwick - November 14, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date November 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Stack's - April 3, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date April 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Colombia 2 Escudos 1747 S at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

